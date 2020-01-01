Intel Core i5 9300H vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i5 10210U +1%
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +41%
1835
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +8%
2444
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +24%
8062
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Core i5 10210U +2%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +5%
3238
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
45 (77.6%)
13 (22.4%)
Total votes: 58
Сompetitors
- Core i5 9300H or Core i7 10750H
- Core i5 9300H or Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i5 9300H or Core i5 10300H
- Core i5 9300H or Ryzen 5 3550H
- Core i5 9300H or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 10210U or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 10210U or Core i5 10300H
- Core i5 10210U or Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 10210U or Core i5 1035G7
- Core i5 10210U or Core i7 1165G7