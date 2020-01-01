Intel Core i5 9300H vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i5 10300H +9%
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1835
Core i5 10300H +17%
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2444
Core i5 10300H +10%
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8062
Core i5 10300H +12%
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Core i5 10300H +12%
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Core i5 10300H +27%
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
