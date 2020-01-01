Intel Core i5 9300H vs i5 1035G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H against the 1.2 GHz i5 1035G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 13.83 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i5 1035G7 +3%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +47%
1835
1250
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +2%
2444
2386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8062
Core i5 1035G7 +6%
8574
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Core i5 1035G7 +23%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Core i5 1035G7 +33%
4304
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i5-1035G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
