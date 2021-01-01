Intel Core i5 9300H vs i5 10500
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1150 vs 988 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
421
Core i5 10500 +12%
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1841
Core i5 10500 +88%
3456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2419
Core i5 10500 +15%
2783
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8037
Core i5 10500 +68%
13464
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
988
Core i5 10500 +19%
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3285
Core i5 10500 +80%
5928
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|192 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
