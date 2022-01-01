Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300H or Core i5 11400H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9300H vs i5 11400H

Intel Core i5 9300H
VS
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i5 9300H
Intel Core i5 11400H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 9300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 1044 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H
1128
Core i5 11400H +54%
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
4744
Core i5 11400H +97%
9367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H
2376
Core i5 11400H +29%
3068
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
7830
Core i5 11400H +108%
16256
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H
1050
Core i5 11400H +36%
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
3618
Core i5 11400H +76%
6360
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300H and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i5-9300H i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 128
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9300H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300H official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400H or i5 9300H?
