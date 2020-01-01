Intel Core i5 9300H vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1789
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +23%
2407
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +56%
7875
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +17%
1028
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +14%
3197
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Core i5 9300H vs Core i7 10750H
- Core i5 9300H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i5 9300H vs Core i5 10300H
- Core i5 9300H vs Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 9300H vs Core i5 1035G4
- Core i5 7300HQ vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i5 7300HQ vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 7300HQ vs Core i5 10300H
- Core i5 7300HQ vs Ryzen 7 3750H
- Core i5 7300HQ vs Ryzen 5 3550H