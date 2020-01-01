Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300H or Core i5 7300HQ: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7300HQ and 9300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +23%
2407
Core i5 7300HQ
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +56%
7875
Core i5 7300HQ
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +14%
3197
Core i5 7300HQ
2793

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300H and i5 7300HQ

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 3, 2017
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i5-9300H i5-7300HQ
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300H official page Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

