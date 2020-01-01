Intel Core i5 9300H vs i5 8400
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1835
Core i5 8400 +25%
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +1%
2444
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8062
Core i5 8400 +16%
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Core i5 8400 +1%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Core i5 8400 +36%
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i5-8400
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
