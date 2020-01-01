Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300H or Core i5 8400: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8400 and 9300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
1835
Core i5 8400 +25%
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +1%
2444
Core i5 8400
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
8062
Core i5 8400 +16%
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H
1028
Core i5 8400 +1%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
3238
Core i5 8400 +36%
4398

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300H and i5 8400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 5, 2017
Launch price - 182 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9300H i5-8400
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300H official page Intel Core i5 8400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8400 or i5 9300H?
