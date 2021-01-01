Intel Core i5 9300HF vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300HF with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300HF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
429
Ryzen 5 4600H +6%
453
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1929
Ryzen 5 4600H +71%
3297
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2361
Ryzen 5 4600H +5%
2488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7682
Ryzen 5 4600H +95%
15001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1044
Ryzen 5 4600H +8%
1130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3658
Ryzen 5 4600H +67%
6093
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9300HF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX
|-
