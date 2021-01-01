Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300HF or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300HF with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 9300HF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300HF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1037 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF
1929
Ryzen 5 5600H +93%
3718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300HF
2361
Ryzen 5 5600H +31%
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF
7682
Ryzen 5 5600H +139%
18389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300HF
1044
Ryzen 5 5600H +33%
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF
3658
Ryzen 5 5600H +88%
6882

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300HF and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 1, 2019 January 12, 2021
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-9300HF -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300HF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 9300HF?
