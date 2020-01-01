Intel Core i5 9300HF vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300HF against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300HF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300HF – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +1%
422
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +50%
1944
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +5%
2377
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +20%
7769
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +3%
1076
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +31%
4015
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300HF
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
8 (88.9%)
1 (11.1%)
Total votes: 9
