We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300HF against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 9300HF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300HF and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2019 April 2, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-9300HF -
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300HF official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10300H or i5 9300HF?
