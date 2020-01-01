Intel Core i5 9300HF vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300HF against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Core i5 10300H +8%
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1944
Core i5 10300H +10%
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Core i5 10300H +13%
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7769
Core i5 10300H +16%
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1076
Core i5 10300H +7%
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4015
Core i5 10300H +3%
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300HF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX
|-
