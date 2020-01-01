Intel Core i5 9300HF vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300HF against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300HF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300HF – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Core i5 1035G1 +1%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +40%
1944
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7769
Core i5 1035G1 +3%
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1076
Core i5 1035G1 +12%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +10%
4015
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300HF
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
