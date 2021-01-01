Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300HF or Core i5 10500: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9300HF vs i5 10500

Intel Core i5 9300HF
VS
Intel Core i5 10500
Intel Core i5 9300HF
Intel Core i5 10500

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300HF (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 9300HF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300HF
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1150 vs 1037 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF
1929
Core i5 10500 +79%
3456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300HF
2361
Core i5 10500 +18%
2783
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF
7682
Core i5 10500 +75%
13464
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300HF
1044
Core i5 10500 +12%
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF
3658
Core i5 10500 +62%
5928

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300HF and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 250 USD 192 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-9300HF i5-10500
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300HF official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 9300HF or Intel Core i7 1065G7
2. Intel Core i5 9300HF or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Intel Core i5 9300HF or Intel Core i7 1165G7
4. Intel Core i5 9300HF or AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
5. Intel Core i5 9300HF or AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
6. Intel Core i5 10500 or Intel Core i5 10600K
7. Intel Core i5 10500 or Intel Core i5 10400
8. Intel Core i5 10500 or Intel Core i5 9400F
9. Intel Core i5 10500 or Intel Core i5 10400F
10. Intel Core i5 10500 or Intel Core i5 10500T

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500 or i5 9300HF?
EnglishРусский