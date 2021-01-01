Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300HF or Intel Core i5 11300H: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300HF against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 9300HF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300HF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 9300HF – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1037 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300HF and Intel Core i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2019 January 12, 2021
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H35
Model number i5-9300HF i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU No Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300HF official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX -

