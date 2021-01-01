Intel Core i5 9300HF vs Intel Core i5 11300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300HF against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300HF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 9300HF – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1037 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
429
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1929
2062
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1044
Intel Core i5 11300H +33%
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3658
Intel Core i5 11300H +30%
4746
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i5-9300HF
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX
|-
