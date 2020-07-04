Intel Core i5 9300HF vs i5 9300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300HF against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +2%
429
421
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +5%
1929
1841
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2361
Core i5 9300H +2%
2419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7682
Core i5 9300H +5%
8037
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +6%
1044
988
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +11%
3658
3285
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300HF
|i5-9300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
