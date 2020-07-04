Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300HF or Core i5 9300H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9300HF vs i5 9300H

Intel Core i5 9300HF
VS
Intel Core i5 9300H
Intel Core i5 9300HF
Intel Core i5 9300H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300HF against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300H and 9300HF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300HF +11%
3658
Core i5 9300H
3285

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300HF and i5 9300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2019 April 23, 2019
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9300HF i5-9300H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Multiplier 0x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300HF official page Intel Core i5 9300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
184 (58%)
133 (42%)
Total votes: 317

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9300H or i5 9300HF?
Avatar
Shubham 04 July 2020 05:27
Just ordered Lenovo legion Y540 i5 9300HF, it has Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. So what is the advantage and disadvantage of not having a Intel GPU? Should I go for 9300H instead?
+185 Reply
Avatar
Rigolo de Service 25 November 2020 10:24
Intel GPU is for your work (openoffice and others) and watch videos. Less consumption and, after a work on your computer, you can play with a graphic card not already used. A graphic card is not useful for basic homework, but it males sense if you launches a 2020 game like GTA 8, SW Battlefront 5, Left4Dead 4 or Pong original version ahaha.
+12 Reply
Avatar
Abhiansh 28 November 2020 16:36
I have that confusion too. Which one did you buy finally and is it performing as expected?
0 Reply
Avatar
Legendboi 15 December 2020 10:40
Abhiansh, You should go for 9300HF it has a lot more performance compared to9300H everything dosen't only matters for integrated graphics yous should choose 9300HF for performance purpose aur if you need graphics then go for 9300H
0 Reply
