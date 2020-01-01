Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400 or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 9400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400 +12%
2471
Ryzen 3 3200G
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400 +31%
9469
Ryzen 3 3200G
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400 +13%
1028
Ryzen 3 3200G
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400 +72%
4938
Ryzen 3 3200G
2879

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 September 30, 2019
Launch price 212 USD 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i5-9400 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

