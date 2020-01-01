Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400 or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5 9400
Intel Core i5 9400
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 9400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400
2471
Ryzen 3 3300X +8%
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400
9469
Ryzen 3 3300X +33%
12626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400
1028
Ryzen 3 3300X +25%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400
4938
Ryzen 3 3300X +12%
5528

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 April 21, 2020
Launch price 212 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-9400 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i5 9400?
EnglishРусский