Intel Core i5 9400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
61
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
486
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2471
Ryzen 3 3300X +8%
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9469
Ryzen 3 3300X +33%
12626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Ryzen 3 3300X +25%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4938
Ryzen 3 3300X +12%
5528
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|212 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
