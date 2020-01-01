Intel Core i5 9400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
61
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2471
Ryzen 5 3600XT +13%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9469
Ryzen 5 3600XT +99%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Ryzen 5 3600XT +26%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4938
Ryzen 5 3600XT +45%
7141
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|212 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
