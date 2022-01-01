Intel Core i5 9400 vs i3 10105F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
51
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5754
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Core i3 10105F +8%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400 +4%
9539
9188
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1049
Core i3 10105F +10%
1149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400 +5%
4628
4427
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|February 15, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400
|i3-10105F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
