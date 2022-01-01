Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400 or Core i3 10105F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10105F and 9400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400
1049
Core i3 10105F +10%
1149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400 and i3 10105F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 February 15, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-9400 i3-10105F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9400
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 10105F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400 official page Intel Core i3 10105F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

