Intel Core i5 9400 vs i5 10400H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
61
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 9400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2471
Core i5 10400H +13%
2790
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400 +8%
9469
8793
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Core i5 10400H +21%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400 +14%
4938
4316
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|212 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400
|i5-10400H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9400 and Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i5 9400 and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 9400 and Intel Core i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 9400 and Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 10400H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i5 10400H and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 10400H and Intel Core i7 10850H
- Intel Core i5 10400H and Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 10400H and Intel Core i7 10610U