Intel Core i5 9400 vs i5 11600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
72
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1037 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2472
Core i5 11600 +36%
3353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9456
Core i5 11600 +97%
18623
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1032
Core i5 11600 +52%
1569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4699
Core i5 11600 +30%
6103
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|212 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400
|i5-11600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1