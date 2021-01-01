Intel Core i5 9400 vs i5 11600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1065 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2490
Core i5 11600K +36%
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9453
Core i5 11600K +110%
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1060
Core i5 11600K +57%
1668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4686
Core i5 11600K +71%
7995
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|March 30, 2021
|Launch price
|212 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
