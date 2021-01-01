Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400 or Core i5 11600K: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400 vs i5 11600K

Intel Core i5 9400
VS
Intel Core i5 11600K
Intel Core i5 9400
Intel Core i5 11600K

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 9400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1065 points
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400
2490
Core i5 11600K +36%
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400
9453
Core i5 11600K +110%
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400
1060
Core i5 11600K +57%
1668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400
4686
Core i5 11600K +71%
7995

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400 and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 March 30, 2021
Launch price 212 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i5-9400 i5-11600K
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9400
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11600K +21%
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400 official page Intel Core i5 11600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

