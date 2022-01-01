Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400 or Core i5 12400: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400 vs i5 12400

Intel Core i5 9400
VS
Intel Core i5 12400
Intel Core i5 9400
Intel Core i5 12400

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 9400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1048 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400
2497
Core i5 12400 +43%
3578
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400
9539
Core i5 12400 +109%
19952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400
1049
Core i5 12400 +61%
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400
4628
Core i5 12400 +82%
8432
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400 and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-9400 i5-12400
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9400
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400 official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 10400F and Core i5 9400
2. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i5 12400
3. Ryzen 7 5800X and Core i5 12400
4. Core i5 10400 and Core i5 12400
5. Core i9 11900K and Core i5 12400
6. Ryzen 5 5600G and Core i5 12400

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400 or i5 9400?
Promotion
EnglishРусский