Intel Core i5 9400 vs i5 8500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 against the 3 GHz i5 8500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
61
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
- Newer - released 9 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2471
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9469
9372
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4938
Core i5 8500 +2%
5038
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|212 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400
|i5-8500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
