Intel Core i5 9400 vs i5 8500

Intel Core i5 9400
Intel Core i5 9400
VS
Intel Core i5 8500
Intel Core i5 8500

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 against the 3 GHz i5 8500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8500 and 9400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
  • Newer - released 9 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400 +1%
2471
Core i5 8500
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400 +1%
9469
Core i5 8500
9372
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400 +1%
1028
Core i5 8500
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400
4938
Core i5 8500 +2%
5038

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400 and i5 8500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 April 3, 2018
Launch price 212 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9400 i5-8500
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 6
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400 official page Intel Core i5 8500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

