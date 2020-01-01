Intel Core i5 9400 vs i5 8600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 against the 3.1 GHz i5 8600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
61
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
- Newer - released 9 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2471
Core i5 8600 +1%
2495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9469
Core i5 8600 +2%
9667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Core i5 8600 +3%
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4938
Core i5 8600 +4%
5137
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|212 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400
|i5-8600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|Intel Core i5 8600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
