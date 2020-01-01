Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400F or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i5 9400F
Intel Core i5 9400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3100
AMD Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +2%
2399
Ryzen 3 3100
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +2%
2497
Ryzen 3 3100
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
9630
Ryzen 3 3100 +24%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
1070
Ryzen 3 3100 +6%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
4470
Ryzen 3 3100 +9%
4873

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 April 21, 2020
Launch price 189 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-9400F -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (9.1%)
30 (90.9%)
Total votes: 33

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i5 9400F?
EnglishРусский