Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +6%
416
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +65%
2399
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +11%
2497
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +33%
9630
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +15%
1070
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +52%
4470
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
