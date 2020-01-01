Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Ryzen 3 3300X +19%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +2%
2399
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Ryzen 3 3300X +10%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Ryzen 3 3300X +34%
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Ryzen 3 3300X +22%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4470
Ryzen 3 3300X +25%
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (4.3%)
22 (95.7%)
Total votes: 23