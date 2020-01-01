Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1500X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
350
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +34%
2399
1788
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
2104
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +6%
9630
9127
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +14%
1070
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4470
3749
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|189 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1500X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
