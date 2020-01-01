Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 8 months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Ryzen 5 2600X +3%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Ryzen 5 2600X +28%
3063
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +3%
2497
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Ryzen 5 2600X +48%
14215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4470
Ryzen 5 2600X +31%
5843
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|189 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
