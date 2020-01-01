Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +15%
416
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +60%
2399
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +24%
2497
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +34%
9630
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +73%
1070
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +64%
4470
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i3 10100 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i7 9700K or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 10300H or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U