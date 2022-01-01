Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400F or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i5 9400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i5 9400F
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 9400F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1077 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
1128
Ryzen 5 5600G +33%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
6260
Ryzen 5 5600G +80%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
2475
Ryzen 5 5600G +29%
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
9558
Ryzen 5 5600G +109%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
1086
Ryzen 5 5600G +40%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
4873
Ryzen 5 5600G +57%
7663
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-9400F -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9400F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 9400F or i3 10100
2. Intel Core i5 9400F or i5 12400
3. Intel Core i5 9400F or i3 10105F
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 5600X
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 5500U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 12400
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 3400G
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 9400F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский