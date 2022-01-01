Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G VS Intel Core i5 9400F AMD Ryzen 5 5600G We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600G and 9400F Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Unlocked multiplier

Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1077 points

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 7, 2019 April 13, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Cezanne Model number i5-9400F - Socket LGA-1151 AM4 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 6 12 Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 29x 39x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz Shading Units - 448 TMUs - 28 ROPs - 7 TGP - 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 9400F n/a Ryzen 5 5600G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 24 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -