Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5 9400F
Intel Core i5 9400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 9400F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
2377
Ryzen 5 5600X +80%
4267
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
2472
Ryzen 5 5600X +40%
3452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
9485
Ryzen 5 5600X +133%
22140
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
1070
Ryzen 5 5600X +50%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
4320
Ryzen 5 5600X +79%
7744

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 October 8, 2020
Launch price 189 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-9400F -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5 9400F?
