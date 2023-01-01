Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400F or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 9400F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
  • Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1077 points
  • Around 28.4 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
1029
Ryzen 5 7600X +91%
1964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
5609
Ryzen 5 7600X +172%
15256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
2479
Ryzen 5 7600X +70%
4224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
9615
Ryzen 5 7600X +201%
28932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
1087
Ryzen 5 7600X +99%
2166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
4870
Ryzen 5 7600X +136%
11485
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i5-9400F -
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 6 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.1 GHz 5.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 6 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 47x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1151 AM5
TDP 65 W 105 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9400F
n/a
Ryzen 5 7600X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Intel Core i5 9400F?
