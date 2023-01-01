Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X VS Intel Core i5 9400F AMD Ryzen 5 7600X We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7600X and 9400F Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later

Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1077 points

2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1077 points Around 28.4 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 28.4 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz) Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology .

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 7, 2019 September 29, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Zen 4 (Raphael) Model number i5-9400F - Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 6 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz 4.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.1 GHz 5.3 GHz Total Total Cores 6 6 Total Threads 6 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 29x 47x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm Socket LGA-1151 AM5 TDP 65 W 105 W Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz Shading Units - 128 TMUs - 8 ROPs - 4 Execution Units - 2 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 9400F n/a Ryzen 5 7600X 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 70 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 28 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -