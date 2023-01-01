Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1077 points
- Around 28.4 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1029
Ryzen 5 7600X +91%
1964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5609
Ryzen 5 7600X +172%
15256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2479
Ryzen 5 7600X +70%
4224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9615
Ryzen 5 7600X +201%
28932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1087
Ryzen 5 7600X +99%
2166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4870
Ryzen 5 7600X +136%
11485
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.1 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|6
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|47x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
