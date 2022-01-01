Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G VS Intel Core i5 9400F AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4650G and 9400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 1077 points

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 7, 2019 July 21, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2 Model number i5-9400F - Socket LGA-1151 AM4 Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 6 12 Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 29x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz Shading Units - 448 TMUs - 28 ROPs - 7 TGP - 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 9400F n/a Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -