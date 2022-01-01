Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400F or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Intel Core i5 9400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
Intel Core i5 9400F
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 1077 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-9400F -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9400F
n/a
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

