Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +18%
410
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +33%
2346
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +15%
2450
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +14%
9470
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +29%
1070
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +27%
4317
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
