Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Ryzen 7 3800X +23%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Ryzen 7 3800X +113%
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Ryzen 7 3800X +10%
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Ryzen 7 3800X +143%
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Ryzen 7 3800X +25%
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4470
Ryzen 7 3800X +106%
9225
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|6
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
