Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Ryzen 7 3800XT +28%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Ryzen 7 3800XT +122%
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Ryzen 7 3800XT +27%
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4470
Ryzen 7 3800XT +105%
9155
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|189 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|6
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 9400F and Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9400F and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i9 9900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X