We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1950X and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 65 vs 180 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
  • More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 10 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 August 10, 2017
Launch price 189 USD 999 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen
Model number i5-9400F -
Socket LGA-1151 sTR4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 16
Threads 6 32
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 9.6 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 180 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 60
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X or Intel Core i5 9400F?
