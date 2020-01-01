Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 65 vs 180 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 10 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +1%
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Ryzen Threadripper 1950X +180%
6722
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +9%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Ryzen Threadripper 1950X +178%
26739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +2%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4470
Ryzen Threadripper 1950X +155%
11400
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|August 10, 2017
|Launch price
|189 USD
|999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|6
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
