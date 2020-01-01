Intel Core i5 9400F vs i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +2%
410
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +153%
2346
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +7%
2450
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +80%
9470
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +13%
1070
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +126%
4317
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|29x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i3 10100 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i7 9700K or Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i3 1005G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Intel Core i3 1005G1