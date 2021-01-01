Intel Core i5 9400F vs i3 10105F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Core i3 10105F +9%
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +1%
2403
2371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2513
Core i3 10105F +7%
2701
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +6%
9564
8986
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1062
Core i3 10105F +8%
1146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +8%
4380
4037
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|February 15, 2021
|Launch price
|189 USD
|97 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i3-10105F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
