Intel Core i5 9400F vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1077 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 58 vs 65 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1128
Core i3 12100F +45%
1635
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6260
Core i3 12100F +35%
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2475
Core i3 12100F +44%
3557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9558
Core i3 12100F +53%
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1086
Core i3 12100F +55%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4873
Core i3 12100F +34%
6512
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
7 (100%)
Total votes: 7