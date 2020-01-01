Intel Core i5 9400F vs i3 6100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 51 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +12%
416
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +157%
2399
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +10%
2497
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +129%
9630
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +14%
1070
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +112%
4470
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|189 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i3-6100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
