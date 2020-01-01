Intel Core i5 9400F vs i3 7100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
11
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 51 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +133%
2346
1007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +7%
2450
2285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +121%
9470
4281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +11%
1070
962
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +105%
4317
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|189 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i3-7100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
