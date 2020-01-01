Intel Core i5 9400F vs i3 8100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +13%
416
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +64%
2399
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +10%
2497
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +56%
9630
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +6%
1070
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +32%
4470
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|189 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs Intel Pentium Gold G5400