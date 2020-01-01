Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400F or Core i3 8300: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300 and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 62 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +6%
2497
Core i3 8300
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +50%
9630
Core i3 8300
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +48%
1070
Core i3 8300
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +175%
4470
Core i3 8300
1623

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and i3 8300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 April 3, 2018
Launch price 189 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9400F i3-8300
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 29x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page Intel Core i3 8300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8300 or i5 9400F?
