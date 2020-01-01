Intel Core i5 9400F vs i3 8350K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 4 GHz i3 8350K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 8350K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8350K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i3 8350K +7%
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +40%
2399
1718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Core i3 8350K +1%
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +37%
9630
7052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i3 8350K +12%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +14%
4470
3912
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|189 USD
|168 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i3-8350K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i3 8350K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X vs Intel Core i3 8350K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i3 8350K
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs Intel Core i3 8350K
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs Intel Core i3 8350K