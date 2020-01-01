Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400F or Core i3 9100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +46%
2399
Core i3 9100
1643
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
2497
Core i3 9100 +3%
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +43%
9630
Core i3 9100
6716
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
1070
Core i3 9100 +3%
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +32%
4470
Core i3 9100
3388

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 April 23, 2019
Launch price 189 USD 129 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9400F i3-9100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page Intel Core i3 9100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

