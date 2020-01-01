Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 10210U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i5 10210U +1%
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +85%
2399
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +11%
2497
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +48%
9630
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +2%
1070
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +45%
4470
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i3 10100 and Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i7 9700K and Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and Intel Core i5 10210U