Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 1030G4
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 0.7 GHz i5 1030G4 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 9 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i5 1030G4 +1%
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +59%
4470
2809
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-1030G4
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|0.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|7x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
